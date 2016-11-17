JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday held its benchmark interest rate steady, as expected,
saying the level was in response to global uncertainty after the
results of the U.S. election.
Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate
at 4.75 percent.
Consequently, its two other main rates that act as the floor
and ceiling of the overnight interbank money market were also
held at 4.00 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively.
Eighteen of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected BI to
keep the benchmark unchanged. The other one predicted a cut.
BI has cut its old and current benchmark rates by a total of
150 basis points this year to try to get the economy to grow
faster. Until August, BI's main policy rate was the 12-month
reference rate.
The benchmark change was made to enhance the effect of
monetary easing on market rates.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)*
---------------------------------------
17-Nov-2016 4.75
20-Oct-2016 4.75
22-Sep-2016 5.00
19-Aug-2016 5.25
21-Jul-2016 5.25
16-Jun-2016 5.25
19-May-2016 5.50
21-Apr-2016 5.50
* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition
period for the new benchmark
