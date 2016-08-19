JAKARTA Aug 19 Indonesia's central bank on
Friday held steady the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, its new
main policy rate, as expected.
The new key rate, which Bank Indonesia (BI) also uses for
one week reverse repo contract with commercial banks, was left
at 5.25 percent.
In line with a previous announcement, the central bank cut
its overnight repo rate to 6.00 percent to peg it 75 basis
points (bps) above the new main rate. The deposit facility rate
was kept at 4.50 percent.
In a Reuters poll, a slim majority - 12 out of 20 - said BI
would hold the rate steady on its debut as a benchmark. The
other eight analysts predicted BI would cut it by 25 basis
points.
This year, the central bank slashed its previous benchmark,
the 12-month reference rate, four times by a total of 1
percentage point.
Indonesia's economy grew at the strongest pace in 10
quarters in April-June, but loan growth only picked up modestly,
an indication that BI's previous rate cuts have yet to boost
lending.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)*
---------------------------------------
19-Aug-2016 5.25
21-Jul-2016 5.25
16-Jun-2016 5.25
19-May-2016 5.50
21-Apr-2016 5.50
* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition
period for the new benchmark
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Randy Fabi)