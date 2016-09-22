JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this
year, as expected, trimming it 25 basis points to 5.00 percent.
The decision came shortly after the Federal Reserve declined
to raise United States rates at a policy meeting.
Bank Indonesia (BI) last month made as its main policy rate
the 7-day reverse repurchase rate. Its previous
benchmark was the 12-month reference rate.
Of 23 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, 17 had expected
BI to cut the benchmark by 25 basis points. Six predicted a
hold.
BI had cut its previous benchmark four times this year, by a
total of 1 percentage point, in a bid to get banks to lend more
and speed up sluggish economic growth.
On Thursday, BI also cut its two other main policy rates by
25 basis points. That makes the deposit and lending facility
rates at 4.25 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively.
At its August policy meting, the central bank cut its 2016
economic growth projection to 4.9-5.3 percent, despite
April-June's growth pace being the strongest in 10 quarters.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)*
---------------------------------------
22-Sep-2016 5.00
19-Aug-2016 5.25
21-Jul-2016 5.25
16-Jun-2016 5.25
19-May-2016 5.50
21-Apr-2016 5.50
* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition
period for the new benchmark
