JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday held its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as
expected, saying it is guarding against global risks and rising
utility prices at home.
Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate
unchanged at 4.75 percent, as all 22 analysts in a
Reuters poll had predicted.
The central bank also held steady the two other rates, which
act as the floor and ceiling of the overnight interbank money
market, at 4.00 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively.
BI trimmed its benchmark six times during January-October
2016 by a total of 150 basis points, trying to spur bank lending
and aid economic growth.
Last year, BI switched its main policy rate to enhance the
effect of monetary easing on market rates. Until August, BI's
main policy rate was the 12-month reference rate.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)*
---------------------------------------
19-Jan-2017 4.75
15-Dec-2016 4.75
17-Nov-2016 4.75
20-Oct-2016 4.75
22-Sep-2016 5.00
19-Aug-2016 5.25
21-Jul-2016 5.25
16-Jun-2016 5.25
19-May-2016 5.50
21-Apr-2016 5.50
* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition
period for the new benchmark
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)