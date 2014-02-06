JAKARTA Feb 6 Indonesia's central bank chief
said he will stick to a tight monetary policy this year,
pointing to the downside risk from inflation and other economic
factors.
"The improvement of the economy in 2013 is still ongoing. BI
(Bank Indonesia) will maintain conditions towards a tightening
direction... if it requires an adjustment, then BI will not
hesitate to do it," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters on
Thursday.
Inflation has shown an improving trend in the past three
months, but the central bank will keep a close watch on it in
coming months because of volatile food prices and adverse
weather, he said.
BI's board of governors will meet on Feb. 13 to decide the
policy rate. Between June and November, BI raised its key
reference rate a total of 175 basis points to 7.50 percent, to
cool the economy and contain a ballooning current account
deficit.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)