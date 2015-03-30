(Corrects paragraph 1 to "next month" instead of "this month")
JAKARTA, March 30 Indonesia's central bank
doesn't have the luxury to go against what is happening in the
global financial market, senior deputy governor said, suggesting
that Bank Indonesia would keep its policy tight next month.
Bank Indonesia kept its key interest rate on hold at 7.50
percent in the eve of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this
month, but analysts have said it has scope to cut sometime this
year.
Analysts said the central bank had shifted its "stability
over growth" stance when it cut its key interest rate by 25
basis points in February, but had to pause in March after the
rupiah weakened to a 17-year low at 13,244 per dollar in March.
The rupiah was traded at 13,070 against the greenback on
Monday.
Bank Indonesia's Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara
said the central bank is supporting a "pro-growth" stance
through stabilization.
"We, emerging markets, don't have the luxury to make a
policy that is against what is happening in the global financial
market. We are not dollar-printer," Adityaswara said late on
Monday.
"That's why we will maintain stability to support (economic)
growth. If we don't have stability, growth would slow."
At a different location on Monday, Bank Indonesia Governor
Agus Martowardojo reiterated that the central bank's policy was
still tight-bias.
In the last two years, in which the central bank increased
its benchmark rate by 200 basis points, Bank Indonesia said it
put stability over economic growth. It repeatedly said the high
interest rate was intended to decelerate growth, curb imports
and narrow the then wide current account deficit.
Economic growth was 5.02 percent in 2014, the slowest in
five years and loan growth was down at 11.6 percent, the weakest
in almost five years.
Bank Indonesia expected growth to rebound to 5.4 to 5.8
percent this year, with loan growth at 15 to 17 percent. But it
expected the current account deficit to be maintained at 3
percent of gross domestic product, or about the same size as
last year.
