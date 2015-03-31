JAKARTA, March 31 Indonesia's central bank plans to announce a new regulation for the Jakarta interbank offered rate (JIBOR) on Tuesday, a Bank Indonesia spokesman said without elaborating.

Bank Indonesia will hold a news conference later on Tuesday to explain the new regulation, which is set to be issued on Wednesday, said spokesman Tirta Segara.

JIBOR is a benchmark interbank rate derived from unsecured loan transactions between banks in Indonesia's money market, which indicates banks' liquidity.

In February, average overnight interbank rate fell to 5.76 percent from January's 5.82 percent, which showed that banks' liquidity has improved, Bank Indonesia said in a statement in mid-March.

The central bank cut its overnight deposit rate, the floor rate for its monetary policy, by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent in February, but kept the overnight lending rate, the ceiling, at 8 percent.

Indonesia's average daily volume of interbank trading was 11.7 trillion rupiah ($894.50 million) in February, the central bank said. ($1 = 13,080.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)