By Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia's central bank held
its key policy rate unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, shrugging
off political pressure for a cut to help lift economic growth
that has slumped to its slowest pace since 2009.
Instead of cutting rates - which it is loath to do as it
battles inflation and wants to help the rupiah - Bank
Indonesia (BI) said it will ease some restrictions to encourage
banks to boost loans.
"To nurture the growth momentum, BI will loosen the reserve
requirement policy for loan-to-deposit ratio, loan-to-value for
mortgages and downpayment for car and motorcycle loans," it
said.
No details were given, but BI has hinted since last year
that it will relax some rules. Governor Agus Martowardojo said
amended regulations should be issued by early June.
"It's hard to move, from the monetary side, but we have
macroprudential (measures), we ease up on the brakes... BI still
has room to manoeuvre", said Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo.
Tuesday's policy meeting came two weeks after the government
reported an annual growth rate of 4.71 percent in the first
quarter, the lowest since the global financial crisis.
Before and after the growth announcement, Vice President
Jusuf Kalla called for BI to lower interest rates.
A BALANCING ACT
Aldian Taloputra, economist with Mandiri Sekuritas, said BI
is "trying to balance managing the risks in currency while
supporting growth. That's why the central bank chose to loosen
its macroprudential policies instead of cutting rates."
The benchmark rate has been 7.50 percent since
February, when it was cut 25 basis points.
On Tuesday, the central bank also held its overnight deposit
and lending facility rates at 5.5 percent and 8.0 percent.
BI targets year-on-year loan growth at 15-17 percent for
this year. In March, loans grew 11.3 percent from a year ago,
down from the previous month's 12.2 percent pace.
Annual headline inflation in April rose to 6.79 percent from
March's 6.38 percent. Martowardojo has said annual inflation
should be 4.2 percent at year-end, still within BI's target
range of 3-5 percent.
Traditionally, the pace of price-rises increases during the
Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which this year begins in
mid-June.
The rupiah rose as much as 0.2 to 13,100 per
dollar, compared to Monday's close of 13,132. Before the central
bank decision, the rupiah stood at 13,180. The rupiah has lost
5.6 percent against the dollar this year, making it the
worst-performing Asian currency.
