* Benchmark rate kept at 7.5 pct, as expected
* Rupiah reserve requirement cut to 7.5 pct from 8 pct
* C.bank will 'remain cautious' on easing - governor
* Interest rate hold comes after V-P urged a cut
By Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Nov 17 Indonesia's central bank fended
off political pressure to cut its benchmark interest rate to aid
weak growth on Tuesday but said it sees some room to ease
monetary policy and lowered a reserve requirement.
Bank Indonesia (BI) announced the holding of all main
interest rates, which have been unchanged since February, hours
after Vice-President Jusuf Kalla said it should lower the policy
rate from 7.50 percent to boost slack investment.
"With high uncertainty in global financial markets,
especially with a possible U.S. rate rise and varying monetary
policy by the EU, Japan, and China's central banks, BI will
remain cautious in taking steps to ease monetary policy,"
Governor Agus Martowardojo said after the policy meeting.
BI said the cut in rupiah reserve requirements to 7.5
percent from 8 percent should make 18 trillion rupiah ($1.31
billion) available to banks to loan.
"When that liquidity enters the market, banks do not need to
look for additional liquidity when giving out loans," said
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara. "If there is no loan
yet, the 18 trillion rupiah will replace costly funding for
banks. Thus, this would lower funding costs. This would have an
impact to interest rates indirectly."
Wellian Wiranto, economist at OCBC bank in Singapore, said
the reserve requirement cut "can be seen as the first salvo of
easing measures that they are going to do. Cutting the policy
rate now might be deemed too risky this close to potential Fed
lift-off. So they start to prepare the grounds."
The additional rupiah liquidity would help ease the
tightness in money markets, some of it as a result of BI's
intervention in spot and forward rupiah trading. Interbank rates
have inched up gradually, reflecting that reduced
rupiah liquidity since August.
After its monthly meeting in October, BI said domestic
economic pressures were easing.
On Tuesday, the central bank reiterated that inflation,
which earlier this year was above 7 percent, is falling
significantly and the current account deficit, once a major
worry, has shrunk sharply.
'WE ARE PRUDENT'
But BI has been unable to cut the benchmark rate because
doing so would hurt the rupiah, which has weakened
nearly 10 percent this year against the dollar.
Due to concern about the rupiah, 12 of 13 analysts in a
Reuters poll predicted BI would hold the rate on Tuesday.
The benchmark rate couldn't be lowered on Tuesday "because
we are prudent and cautious" and face global factors such as Fed
policy, Adityaswara said.
The Fed's mid-December policy meeting, at which many
analysts believe it will finally raise U.S. interest rates, will
be completed just hours before BI's last 2015 meeting on Dec.
17.
The reserve cut and the governor's comments about room to
loosen policy "greatly increases the chances of a rate cut
sometime over the next few months", said Gareth Leather, Asia
economist of Capital Economics.
Indonesia this year has been growing at its slowest pace
since 2009, which has spawned the political pressure on BI to
lower interest rates.
On Tuesday, BI said it expects full-year economic growth
this year to be around 4.7-4.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Nicholas Owen,
Fransiska Nangoy and Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)