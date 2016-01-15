* Govt bond issues could squeeze liquidity - governor

By Hidayat Setiaji

JAKARTA, Jan 15 The governor of Indonesia's central bank said on Friday there should be room to loosen monetary policy further, but cautioned that lenders might face a near-term liquidity squeeze due to increased government bond issues.

On Thursday, Bank Indonesia (BI) cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in 11 months by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent. The bank has previously reduced commercial lenders' reserve requirements and relaxed some lending rules in order to lift up sagging economic growth.

But despite the rate cut, BI said market liquidity could still tighten because of "government operations" and slower growth of banks' deposits.

"In general, the condition is a bit tighter," said Governor Agus Martowardojo, referring to banking liquidity. "BI will respond with monetary operation to ensure enough liquidity is in the market. We can do monetary expansion if needed."

Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said the bank has already taken some steps to stabilize money markets when the overnight interbank rate spiked in December due to issuance of some government bonds to pre-fund the 2016 budget.

Last year, the government increased net bond issuance by more than 20 percent from what it planned as a plunging resource receipts made the budget deficit balloon to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, the highest level in at least 25 years.

This year, the government plans to raise 372.2 trillion rupiah ($26.80 billion) by selling bonds, excluding treasury bills for cash management and buy-backs. Most of the issuance will be done in the first half of 2016.

BI said other plans, such as moves to make local governments, pension funds and insurance firms make more use of bonds, might also pressure market liquidity.

The central bank said it may cut its benchmark rate again in coming months to further loosen monetary conditions, but that will hinge on global market conditions.

"In the future, there is room to loosen more but it is subject to global stability," said Adityaswara. ($1 = 13,890 rupiah) (Additional reporting and writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nicholas Owen and Richard Borsuk)