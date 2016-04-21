* Benchmark rate held at 6.75 pct, as expected
JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday held rates for the first time this year, as expected,
and some analysts see no further easing until it switches to a
new benchmark rate in August.
Bank Indonesia (BI), which has been frustrated that banks
have not lowered loan rates in line with its moves, said
liquidity and consumption have started to improve in the wake of
its easings.
On Thursday, BI kept the 12-month benchmark rate at
6.75 percent, and left the seven-day reverse repo, which will
become the new benchmark on Aug. 19, at 5.50 percent.
At this year's three previous monthly meetings, BI cut its
benchmark by a total of 75 basis points. In November and
February, it slashed its reserve requirement ratio by a
cumulative 150 bps to make more funds available for lending.
"The transmission of monetary policy through March had shown
progress although it was not optimal," said Juda Agung, BI's
executive director of monetary and economic policy, adding that
deposit rates went down only by 37 bps and lending rates by 13
bps.
In February, annual loan growth slowed to 8.2 percent, the
weakest since 2009.
Capital Economics thinks BI will probably extend Thursday's
easing pause until August, as it gets ready for the new
benchmark.
"Given that cuts in the reference rate are proving
ineffective at getting commercial banks to lower their lending
rates, there seems little point in cutting them any further," it
said in a note.
WANTED: LOWER LOAN RATES
BI unveiled details of auction changes while saying it will
accumulate more bonds to conduct monetary operations under the
new benchmark.
The government also wants banks to reduce the rate they
charge companies to 9 percent, from more than 12 percent, to
boost growth. It has said it is willing to accept lower return
for all of the government's savings, including state firms'
accounts, in order to cut banks' cost of fund. The government
has also pushed BI to do more.
Economic growth showed signs of improvement in late 2015,
but for the year was 4.8 percent, the slowest since 2009
percent.
Agung said annual growth might improve to 5.1-5.2 percent in
the first quarter and could strengthen after June.
Nomura said in a note that BI may have room to further spur
growth in the second half by cutting its benchmark rate 25 bps
more.
After Thursday's decision, the rupiah eased 0.1
percent to 13,150 per dollar. The rupiah has risen 4.8 percent
against the dollar this year on capital inflows.
