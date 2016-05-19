* Current benchmark left at 6.75 pct for a 2nd month
* C.bank says can change stance before new benchmark starts
* 2016 GDP growth f'cast trimmed to 5.0-5.4 pct
By Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia's central bank on
Thursday kept its main policy rates steady, as expected, and
trimmed its projection for economic growth this year after the
first-quarter number was below forecasts.
Bank Indonesia (BI) left its current and future
benchmark rates at 6.75 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively,
for a second monthly meeting.
The central bank trimmed its growth forecast for this year
to 5.0-5.4 percent from 5.2-5.6 percent.
Annual growth in the first quarter was 4.92 percent, lower
than BI's and markets' expectation of 5.1 percent. In 2015,
Indonesia had growth of 4.8 percent, the lowest level in six
years.
BI started an easing cycle early this year with three rate
cuts totalling 75 basis points (bps) to try to prop up economic
growth. The central bank has also reduced banks' reserve
requirement ratio to effectively inject money into the financial
system.
In April, BI announced that on Aug. 19, it will stop using
its current 12-month benchmark and instead use the 7-day
reverse repo rate, in an effort to help it better influence
market rates.
The switch in benchmarks has made some analysts say interest
rates won't be changed at least until August.
EASING BEFORE AUGUST?
But while it held rates again on Thursday, BI Governor Agus
Martowardojo said the bank may ease its policy sooner if
macroeconomics conditions are maintained during the transition
period to a new benchmark.
"If it is possible, we can change our monetary stance
parallel with the condition of reformulation of Bank Indonesia's
policy rate until Aug. 19," he told a press conference.
Economic conditions BI would like to see are inflation
staying in the middle of its 3-5 percent range for this year,
current account deficit smaller than an earlier estimate and a
stable rupiah.
Previously, BI has indicated disappointment that its easing
measures this year have yet to have a significant impact on loan
and economic growth. But on Thursday, it noted that commercial
banks have started to lower both their deposit and lending
rates.
Aldian Taloputra, economist at Standard Chartered in
Jakarta, said BI sounds "quite downbeat", with the downward GDP
revision, and policy will remain "accomodative".
Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics,
said given that BI is changing its benchmark as recent cuts
haven't been fully passed through by banks, "there seems little
point in cutting the reference rate any further. Instead, BI's
main focus between now and August will be to get the
infrastructure in place to support the new rate regime."
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)