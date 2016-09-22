* Bank Indonesia makes 5th cut this year

* Governor: We're still in an 'easing condition'

* Economic factors, Fed decision align for rate cut (Adds governor's comment on future easing)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki

JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank, moving while inflation is the lowest in years and as the Federal Reserve stood pat, escalated efforts to spur lending by cutting its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) on Thursday trimmed the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, its benchmark since last month, by 25 basis points to 5.00 percent.

And Governor Agus Martowardojo indicated more easing might be ahead.

"We are monitoring, if all economic indicators are maintained, we are still in an easing condition, a loosening condition, and this loose condition will continue until the end of this year to early 2017," he said.

To analysts, on Thursday all the stars were aligned for the central bank to cut, especially after the Fed's decision and less-hawkish comments about the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes.

"Subdued inflation, along with stability in both the current account deficits and exchange rates, has created policy space for rate cuts," said Weiwen Ng of ANZ, adding that there could be more easing ahead.

Capital Economics said the Fed's signalling that it could raise rates by the end of this year would mean any further BI easing is likely to be gradual.

In a Reuters poll, 17 of 23 analysts predicted a BI benchmark cut on Thursday. Four of seven who gave views for where the benchmark would be at end-2016 expected no more cuts.

SLOW LOAN GROWTH

In August, BI changed its benchmark to the 7-day reverse repurchase rate in a bid to better transmit monetary policy to the market.

Earlier this year, BI cut its then-benchmark, the 12-month reference rate, four times - the last one in June - to try to get banks to lend more and speed up sluggish economic growth.

The effects of the previous cuts have been limited, with the latest data showing loans by commercial banks as of July expanding at the weakest pace since November 2009 on an annual basis.

In the past, a high inflation rate has been a key factor making BI raise rates, and then be reluctant to lower them.

But this year, inflation has been very low. In August, the annual inflation rate was 2.79 percent, the lowest since December 2009 and below BI's 3-5 percent target range.

The rupiah strengthened on Thursday, after the Fed statements, and is up about 5.30 percent against the dollar this year.

Indonesia's economic growth rate last year fell to 4.8 percent. BI isn't certain growth can get back above 5 percent this year, with its latest forecast at 4.9-5.3 percent.

