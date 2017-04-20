* Benchmark rate kept at 4.75 pct, unchanged for 6th meeting
* Policy stance tilted toward neutral - official
* BI monitoring risks such as Fed plan to reduce balance
sheet
By Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's central bank kept
its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday for the sixth straight
meeting, saying the current level was consistent with its
efforts to maintain stability.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has benefitted from
stronger global growth and improved commodity prices that have
boosted its exports and narrowed the current account deficit,
but higher U.S. rates may exert pressure on the rupiah.
Bank Indonesia kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate
at 4.75 percent, as widely expected. All 15
analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected no change. The
two other policy rates were also kept unchanged.
Dody Budy Waluyo, BI's executive director of economic and
monetary policy, described the policy stance as "biased towards
neutral", adding the current level was sufficient to keep
inflation in the middle of the central bank's 3-5 percent target
range. BI was ready to raise rates if necessary, he said.
The central bank said it was monitoring global risks that
could affect the Indonesian economy, noting particularly the
U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to shrink its balance sheet.
Some economists expect BI to stay on hold for the rest of
2017 despite a soft economic outlook.
"Despite the poor outlook for the economy, a rate cut is
unlikely this year," said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist
with Capital Economics, noting inflationary pressures and a
fragile rupiah.
"BI is worried that aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Fed
could cause the currency to slump. Indonesia's relatively high
level of foreign-currency denominated debt makes it vulnerable
to falls in the rupiah."
Indonesia's inflation has dipped to 3.61 percent on an
annual basis but is likely to pick up in coming months due to an
increase in energy prices.
Investors are also watching for any economic impact from the
divisive Jakarta election. Indonesia's main stock index
and the rupiah edged down on Thursday.
BI officials noted market sentiment toward the election was
neutral.
BI's policy stance was more pro-growth in 2016. It cut its
benchmark rate six times by a total of 150 basis points and
eased some lending regulations to help the economy.
The cuts were aimed at boosting the growth rate. Last year's
growth rate was 5.0 percent, a slight pick-up from the 4.8
percent recorded in 2015 which was the weakest in six years.
Waluyo said growth in the first quarter was likely less than
the central bank had initially expected with indicators showing
weaker household consumption.
