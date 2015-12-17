JAKARTA Dec 17 Loans by Indonesian banks in
October grew 10.4 percent from a year earlier, slower than
September's 11.1 percent pace, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
On Thursday, Bank Indonesia announced it held its benchmark
interest rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since
February.
The central bank has made several easing moves this year,
including relaxing rules on mortgages and automotive loans and
lowering reserve requirement ratio, in an effort to boost loan
growth.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)