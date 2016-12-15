JAKARTA Dec 15 Loans by commercial banks in
Indonesia expanded 7.5 percent in October from a year earlier,
the central bank said on Thursday.
Loan growth in Indonesia had slowed from above 20 percent
during the era of commodity boom to just 6.47 percent in
September - the weakest pace since 2009.
In a bid to get banks to lend more, the central bank has
trimmed its main policy rate six times this year by a total of
150 basis points.
Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia held the main policy
rate steady, citing global uncertainty.
