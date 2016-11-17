JAKARTA Nov 17 Bank Indonesia has maintained
its presence in the currency and bond markets since the
country's financial markets fell following the U.S. presidential
election, its governor said on Thursday.
"Indonesia isn't the only one experiencing this (market
volatility) ... but BI is present and we responded by ensuring
stability," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.
"BI is in the market because the market is shallow," Deputy
Governor Mirza Adityaswara said.
On Thursday, the central bank kept its benchmark interest
rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, as expected, in
what it said was a move to respond to global uncertainty.
