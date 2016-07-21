JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesia's central bank still
has room to loosen its monetary policy further, but chose to
hold rates on Thursday because it has seen improvements in the
transmission of its previous rate cuts, a Bank Indonesia
official said.
"Looking ahead, we are assessing macroeconomic stability and
economic growth, but the room (for easing) is still there. For
now, the current stance is adequate to support growth and
maintain inflation," said Juda Agung, executive director of
economic and monetary policy.
Agung also said the government's tax amnesty programme will
help improve liquidity supply and boost economic growth, but
that the largest amount of repatriated funds from the amnesty
may come in December.
He reiterated that there could be 560 trillion rupiah
($42.76 billion) of money returning to Indonesia under the
programme.
($1 = 13,095 rupiah)
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)