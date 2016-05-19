UPDATE 1-Euro zone may release new loans to Greece, will struggle for IMF to join
* Euro zone may agree to new loans for Greece after reforms passed (Recasts with ministers' comments before the meeting)
JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank is reviewing several banking rules to possibly ease them, its governor said on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark rates on hold.
Governor Agus Martowardojo said it may adjust rules capping minimum downpayment on mortgages or what it usually describes as "loan to value" rules if banks can maintain nonperforming loan ratios below 5 percent.
Martowardojo also said rules on loan-to-funding ratio are being reviewed, as well as the requirement for banks to lend 20 percent of their outstanding loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.