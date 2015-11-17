JAKARTA Nov 17 Indonesian Vice President Jusuf
Kalla said on Tuesday the central bank, which is about to begin
its monthly policy meeting, should cut its benchmark interest
rate.
"There is no country that raises its rates in times of
crisis. Don't let that happen again, rates must go down," Kalla
told an economic seminar.
"There wouldn't be any investment when interest rate is
high," he added.
Economists in a Reuters poll said Bank Indonesia (BI) will
hold its rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since
February, in the wake of rising expectations of a rate hike in
the United States next month.
BI has said it sets policy independently from the
government.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)