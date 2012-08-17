JAKARTA Aug 17 Indonesia's government plans to
take steps to further improve the country's sovereign credit
rating, including by reducing corruption and improving
infrastructure, according to a proposed 2013 budget document
issued on Friday.
Indonesia was lifted by Fitch Ratings and then Moody's
Investors Service to an investment grade rating by early this
year because of falling debt and economic resilience, giving it
a double stamp of approval that has attracted more fund
investors and reduced the state's borrowing costs.
But Standard & Poor's in April kept Indonesia's rating below
investment grade, citing policy "slippage" on issues such as
improving infrastructure and reforming subsidy spending.
The government said for the 2014-2016 period it expects the
country's economic growth to accelerate to between 7 percent and
7.9 percent, while keeping inflation stable at between 3 and 5
percent, according to the budget proposal.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by
Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Matthew Bigg)