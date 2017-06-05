JAKARTA, June 5 A finance committee in
Indonesia's parliament on Monday grilled two candidates vying to
head the country's financial regulator ahead of a vote on the
powerful post this week.
The finance commission will vote on Thursday for the
chairman of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), who will
steer an industry estimated to be worth $1.2 trillion.
The commission's choice will still need the approval of the
overall parliament, but its endorsement is usually accepted.
Former central bank official, Wimboh Santoso, and banker,
Sigit Pramono, appeared before the commission for a combined
five hours on Monday.
The two beat hundreds of candidates in a government-run
selection process before facing parliamentarians.
Santoso proposed that under his leadership the OJK could
help to promote growth outside the big cities and also the
densely populated Java island.
"The policies will be directed at pockets of the economy
that still grow slowly and have a high poverty rate," he said,
adding that the regulator should seek to promote the use of
technology to help widen financial access in more remote areas
across the archipelago.
Pramono pledged to intensify OJK's supervision of what he
called systemically important banks.
He also recommended that Indonesia's implementation of Basel
III be relaxed to allow banks to use more capital to grow,
instead of setting capital aside for reserves.
Santoso, who has been president commissioner of
state-controlled Bank Mandiri since 2015, was
previously a career central banker. His last position with Bank
Indonesia was as the head of its New York branch before he moved
to the International Monetary Fund to become the executive
director of the Southeast Asia voting group.
Pramono is the chairman of the non-profit education
organisation, Indonesian Institute for Corporate Directorship.
He previously worked with Indonesia's biggest banks, including
Bank Central Asia as an independent commissioner and
Bank Negara Indonesia as chief executive, while he
also served as chairman of Indonesia's banking association.
