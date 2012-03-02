UPDATE 1-Apple shares drop after Mizuho downgrade
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares were stung by a broker downgrade for a second straight week on Monday, sending the stock lower to keep the tech sector under pressure for a second straight session.
JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's retail sales in January rose 13.9 percent from a year ago, a slower pace than the previous month's 22.2 percent, though demand for household appliances and motor fuels remained strong, a central bank survey showed on Friday.
The central bank's retail sales index fell to 115.1 in January from a revised 115.7 in December.
Respondents were less optimistic on retail sales for the next three months as they expected price pressures to increase in the next three to six months due to a planned fuel price hike, the survey said.
Bank Indonesia has changed its method to surveying 10 cities and 600 respondents, from five cities and 290 respondents previously. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
LONDON, June 12 Technology stocks fell heavily across Europe and Asia on Monday and were set to fall again on Wall Street after the worst day for Apple shares in more than a year, while easing political tensions lifted the euro and European bonds.