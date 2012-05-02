JAKARTA May 2 Indonesia's retail sales grew by
12.8 percent in March from a year ago, a faster pace than in
February, though retailers were less optimistic about sales in
coming months, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia's retail sales index was 115.5 in March, up
from a revised 110.0 in the previous month, driven by strong
sales of household goods.
However, uncertainty over the government's fuel policy led
fuel sales to fall 4.7 percent from a year ago, the survey said.
Retailers expected sales could slow in the next three months
due to higher prices driven by rising inflation expectations
because of the fuzziness on fuel policy.
The country's parliament in late March rejected a government
proposal to raise fuel prices by a third but instead gave a
legal endorsement allowing the government to hike petrol prices
should the benchmark Indonesian crude oil price rise 15 percent
above the government's target level of $105 a barrel.
Bank Indonesia surveyed 10 cities and had 600 respondents.
