JAKARTA Aug 2 Indonesia's retail sales in June rose 13.6 percent from a year ago, a faster pace than the previous month due to increasing consumption during school holidays and ahead of the Ramadan festive month in July, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia said its June retail sales index was at 122.4, the highest this year. May sales grew 8 percent from a year ago in Indonesia, where domestic demand is the main driver of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Inflation picked up slightly in July, data showed on Wednesday. Retailers see price pressures easing after Muslim festivities in August, but expect inflation to pick up again in December as consumption increases for Christmas and New Year, the retail sales survey found.

Bank Indonesia surveyed 10 cities and 600 retailers. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)