JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesia's retail sales in June
rose 14.8 percent from a year earlier, ahead of the Ramadan
holiday period when consumption normally increases, a Bank
Indonesia survey showed on Monday.
June's growth pace topped a revised 12 percent in the
previous month, driven by information and communication
equipment, which includes mobile phones and pre-paid phone
cards, and by clothing and fuel.
The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the
archipelago also showed that they expected upward price pressure
in the next three months due to the sharp increase in fuel
prices in late June.
The retailers expected retail sales to ease slightly in the
next three months as consumption returns to normal after the
Muslim festivities.
Retailers expected that consumption grew 10.8 percent in
July.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Richard Borsuk)