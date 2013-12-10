JAKARTA Dec 10 Indonesia's retail sales surged
in October, reflecting an increase in household consumption in
spite of aggressive interest rate increases, a Bank Indonesia
survey showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales in October grew 12.8 percent from a year
earlier, compared with a revised 12.3 percent rise the previous
month, bolstered by strong sales of communication and
information equipment, as well as clothing.
Sales of spare parts and accessories fell further to 4.3
percent in October, against a 2 percent drop a month earlier.
Retailers surveyed expect robust consumption will continue
in November and estimated growth of 11.3 percent in the month.
The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities across the
country also showed price pressures will remain large in the
next three to six months, partly due to higher minimum wages and
disruption in goods distribution from adverse weather.
Since June, Bank Indonesia has raised its benchmark
reference rate by a total of 175 basis points to push down
domestic consumption which accounts for around 50 percent of the
economy.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)