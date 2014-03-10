JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia's annual retail
sales in January grew 28.4 percent from a year earlier, their
fastest pace since July, spurred by information and
telecommunication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on
Monday.
The central bank revised December retail sales growth to
28.2 percent from 17.9 percent previously.
On a monthly basis, sales growth slowed to 5.6 percent from
the previous month compared with 13.7 percent in December.
However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities
revealed expectations that sales would slow in the next three to
six months.
Retailers said they expected February sales growth to slow
to 27.7 percent from a year earlier and to fall 1.3 percent on
monthly basis.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Simon Cameron-Moore)