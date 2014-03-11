(Corrects initial December retail sales growth figure, and
sales on a monthly basis fell)
JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia's annual retail
sales in January grew 28.4 percent from a year earlier, their
fastest pace since July, spurred by information and
telecommunication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on
Monday.
The central bank revised December retail sales growth to
28.2 percent from 26.6 percent previously.
On a monthly basis, sales fell 5.6 percent from the previous
month, compared with a rise of 13.7 percent in December.
However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities
revealed expectations that sales would slow in the next three to
six months.
Retailers said they expected February sales growth to slow
to 27.7 percent from a year earlier and to fall 1.3 percent on
monthly basis.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Simon Cameron-Moore)