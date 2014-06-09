JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's annual retail sales
growth slowed in April compared to the previous month due to
weakening demand for spare parts, accessories, and recreational
goods, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.
Retail sales rose 16.2 percent from April last year, after
March had shown a 17.0 percent increase from a year ago
following a revision of the data.
The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed
expectations that sales will accelerate over the next quarter
due to religious holidays, which start next month.
The survey also showed a preliminary forecast for annual
growth in retail sales in May of 16.3 percent, to reflect strong
demand for information and communication equipment.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Simon
Cameron-Moore)