JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's annual retail sales growth slowed in April compared to the previous month due to weakening demand for spare parts, accessories, and recreational goods, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose 16.2 percent from April last year, after March had shown a 17.0 percent increase from a year ago following a revision of the data.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed expectations that sales will accelerate over the next quarter due to religious holidays, which start next month.

The survey also showed a preliminary forecast for annual growth in retail sales in May of 16.3 percent, to reflect strong demand for information and communication equipment.

