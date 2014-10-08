JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's annual retail sales
growth moderated to 9.0 percent in August from 19.2 percent in
July, as public consumption returned to normal after the Eid
al-Fitr holidays, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.
However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities also
said that retail sales would rebound in September bolstered by
the optimism over purchasing power and smooth distribution of
goods.
The survey showed that businesses expected sales to increase
in the months leading up to Christmas and New Year, and for
price pressures to mount.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)