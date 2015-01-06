JAKARTA Jan 6 Indonesia's annual retail sales in November grew at a slower 14.1 percent compared with 17.6 percent in October, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that retail sales on a yearly basis were expected to slow between December and February in line with softening demand and monsoon season weather disruptions, affecting distribution of goods.

The survey showed that the sales would increase in May as demand and distribution returned normal.

The survey also showed concern that price pressures in the next three months would increase because of higher distribution costs. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)