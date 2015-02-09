JAKARTA Feb 9 Indonesia's annual retail sales
in December grew at a much slower pace of 4.3 percent due to
weak sales of household utensils, cultural and recreational
goods as well as spare parts and accessories, a Bank Indonesia
survey showed on Monday.
December's retail sales were slower than November's 11.4
percent growth, which was revised from an initial 14.1 percent.
The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that
retail sales on a yearly basis were expected to ease in the next
three months due to slowing demand in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
However, retail sales could improve in June as demand picks
up during the Ramadan fasting month.
The survey also showed that price pressures in the next
three months would ease as respondents became less concerned
over the rise in fuel prices.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Jacqueline Wong)