JAKARTA, July 8 Indonesia's retail sales rose
19.8 percent in May from year ago levels, showing slower growth
than April's revised 23.1 percent rise, a Bank Indonesia survey
showed on Wednesday.
The April retail sales was revised upwards from the initial
estimate that had put the rise at 22.4 percent.
The 650 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they
expected sales growth to slow in June.
The survey also showed that delays to the distribution of
goods due to bad weather would slow sales in the next six month.
The respondents expected price pressures to soften in August
due to demand returning to normal after the Muslim fasting month
of Ramadan.
