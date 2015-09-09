JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's retail sales in July
grew at a slower pace of 4.8 percent from the previous year due
to slowing demand for food, beverages and tobacco, a Bank
Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.
The increase was the smallest since December 2014, shortly
after Indonesia raised fuel prices and its benchmark interest
rate.
The retail sales growth in July was in line with the
sluggish economy even though the first half of that month
coincided with the last part of the Muslim fasting month of
Ramadan, traditionally a period of high consumption.
June retail sales growth was revised to 22.3 percent from an
initially reported 22.9 percent, the survey showed.
The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they
expected sales in August to be higher than a year earlier.
The respondents expected price pressures to ease in October
following smoother distribution and stable prices from
distributors.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)