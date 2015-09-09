JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's retail sales in July grew at a slower pace of 4.8 percent from the previous year due to slowing demand for food, beverages and tobacco, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

The increase was the smallest since December 2014, shortly after Indonesia raised fuel prices and its benchmark interest rate.

The retail sales growth in July was in line with the sluggish economy even though the first half of that month coincided with the last part of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, traditionally a period of high consumption.

June retail sales growth was revised to 22.3 percent from an initially reported 22.9 percent, the survey showed.

The 700 retailers in 10 major cities surveyed said they expected sales in August to be higher than a year earlier.

The respondents expected price pressures to ease in October following smoother distribution and stable prices from distributors. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)