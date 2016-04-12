JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's retail sales in February grew 9.9 percent from a year earlier, a lower pace than the previous month mainly due to weaker sales of clothing, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

January annual retail sales growth was revised to 12.9 percent from the previously reported 12.5 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted growth in March would slow again, to 9.6 percent, because of weaker sales of information and telecommunication equipment.

According to survey respondents, price pressures would be higher in May, ahead of the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)