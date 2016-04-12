JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's retail sales in
February grew 9.9 percent from a year earlier, a lower pace than
the previous month mainly due to weaker sales of clothing, a
Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.
January annual retail sales growth was revised to 12.9
percent from the previously reported 12.5 percent.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted
growth in March would slow again, to 9.6 percent, because of
weaker sales of information and telecommunication equipment.
According to survey respondents, price pressures would be
higher in May, ahead of the start of the Muslim fasting month of
Ramadan.
