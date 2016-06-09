JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in
April grew 10.4 percent from a year earlier, a slower pace than
the previous month mainly due to weaker clothing sales, a Bank
Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.
March annual retail sales growth was revised to 11.1 percent
from a previously reported at 11.6 percent.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities expect growth
in May to be slightly higher at 11.3 percent, mainly due to
stronger sales growth in information and communication
equipment, followed by other household equipment.
Survey respondents said price pressures will remain high in
July due to increasing demand ahead of Eid-al Fitr, the Muslim
festival that follows the fasting month of Ramadan.
