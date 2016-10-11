JAKARTA Oct 11 Indonesia's annual retail sales in August grew at a much faster pace of 14.4 percent led by food and non-food items such as spare parts and accessories, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

July annual retail sales growth was revised to 6.3 percent from the 6.7 percent reported previously.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that September retail sales growth would reach 15.7 percent from a year earlier, also led by food and non-food sales.

However, the survey predicted retail sales will be slowing in November due to seasonal factors. It also showed that price pressures would be higher in November.

