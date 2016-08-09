JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's retail sales in June rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier, lifted by higher consumer demand during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday.

May annual sales growth was revised to 13.6 percent, from the previously reported 13.5 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities expects a slower growth of 2.6 percent in July, particularly for the sales of clothing, as consumption "normalizes" following the end of Ramadan.

For the link: bit.ly/2b2YNWg (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)