JAKARTA Dec 9 Indonesia's annual retail sales in October grew at a slower pace of 7.6 percent, as sales of food items slowed, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.

September annual retail sales growth was revised to 10.7 percent from a previously reported 6.5 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that November retail sales growth would barely change at 7.9 percent from a year earlier, led by food and non-food sales.

The survey showed that price pressures were expected to decrease in the next three months. It also predicted that demand will slow in January. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)