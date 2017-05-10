Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.
February annual retail sales grew 3.7 percent.
The growth rate in March was supported mainly by the increased buying of food items, the central bank said.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that April's annual retail sales growth would be 5.4 percent, still supported by sales of food.
Survey respondents felt that price pressures were expected to increase in the next three months.
They also predicted retail sales would increase in June in line with increasing demand during the Muslim fasting month, which begins in late May and ahead of Eid-al Fitr. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
June 20 Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley forecast full-year trading profit in line with market expectations, as it reported a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on the back of sales growth in all its regions except the UK.