JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's annual retail sales growth rose to 17.9 percent in September from a revised 8.9 percent in August, bolstered by sales of information and communications equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that retail sales were expected to continue to rise in October, supported by increased purchasing capacity.

The survey also said that price pressures in the next three months would persist following concerns there will be a hike in the state-set fuel price.

It also showed that businesses expected the pace of sales growth, on an annual basis, to decrease in the next six months. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)