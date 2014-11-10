JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's annual retail sales
growth rose to 17.9 percent in September from a revised 8.9
percent in August, bolstered by sales of information and
communications equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on
Monday.
The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that
retail sales were expected to continue to rise in October,
supported by increased purchasing capacity.
The survey also said that price pressures in the next three
months would persist following concerns there will be a hike in
the state-set fuel price.
It also showed that businesses expected the pace of sales
growth, on an annual basis, to decrease in the next six months.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)