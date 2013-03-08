(Repeats after correction to alert)
JAKARTA, March 8 Retail sales in Indonesia,
Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew at a slower pace in
January due to weaker domestic demand for clothing and household
appliances, a survey by the central bank showed on Friday.
January's retail sales index grew 7.2 percent on-year,
compared with a revised 15.1 percent a month earlier.
The 600 surveyed retailers in 10 major cities expect higher
retail sales in the next three and six months prior to the
fasting month Ramadan and Eid-al Fitr.
According to the survey, retailers see strong upward
pressure on prices up to April due to supply disruptions after
floods and an increase in prices.
Recent wage hikes and increase in electricity tariffs will
add to inflationary pressures.
Respondents expect sales in February will fall 2 percent on
a monthly basis, led by information and communication equipment.
