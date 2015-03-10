JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia's central bank will always ensure the rupiah's exchange rate remains stable according to market fundamentals, deputy central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

The rupiah for the second consecutive session slipped as low as 13,070 to the dollar on Tuesday, the lowest since August 1998.

After Malaysia's ringgit, the Indonesian currency is the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, with a 5.1 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)