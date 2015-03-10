JAKARTA, March 10 Indonesia's central bank will
always ensure the rupiah's exchange rate remains stable
according to market fundamentals, deputy central bank governor
Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.
The rupiah for the second consecutive session slipped as low
as 13,070 to the dollar on Tuesday, the lowest since August
1998.
After Malaysia's ringgit, the Indonesian currency is the
worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, with
a 5.1 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing
by Kim Coghill)