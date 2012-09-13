JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesia's central bank sold
its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia in an auction on Thursday at a
rate of 4.67165 percent, higher than 4.54005 percent for the
last auction on Aug. 9, the bank said in a statement.
SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing
liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.
According to Bank Indonesia data, foreign ownership of SBIs
in August rose 91 percent from a month earlier to 1.24 trillion
rupiah ($129.6 million).
Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark rate
at 5.75 percent, which is said is still consistent with low
inflation.
