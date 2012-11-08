Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia's central bank sold nine-month SBI and SBI sharia in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 4.77039 percent, higher than 4.74612 percent in the previous auction, the bank said in a statement.
SBI is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.
Earlier on Thursday the bank kept its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent for a ninth-consecutive month, as inflationary pressures remained low and manageable.
Bank Indonesia maintained its inflation target at 4.5 percent plus or minus 1 percent this year. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.