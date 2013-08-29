JAKARTA Aug 29 Indonesia's central bank said it expected the current account deficit in the third quarter to fall to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 4.4 percent in the second quarter.

It also said it had signed a renewal of a bilateral swap agreement with Japan worth $12 billion and effective at the end of this month.

In other comments, following Thursday's announcement of a 50 basis point rise in the benchmark interest rate to 7.0 percent, the central bank said it would shorten to 1 month from 6 months the holding period for central bank certificates, or SBIs.