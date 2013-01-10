JAKARTA Jan 10 Bank Indonesia said it sold 9-month SBI and SBI sharia debt at auction on Thursday with a yield of 4.84021 percent, up from 4.80274 percent the previous month.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia held its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent for a 11th consecutive month due to manageable inflation and optimism over global economic situation. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)