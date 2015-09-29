BRIEF-Thor Explorations increases size of private placement
* Under terms of offering, company proposes to issue up to 16 million common shares
JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesian government officials on Tuesday announced a series of new economic stimulus measures, the second such package in three weeks, to help prop up the battered rupiah and revive growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Chief economics minister Darmin Nasution said the measures included cutting the number of permits needed to invest in businesses located in an industrial economic zone. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Under terms of offering, company proposes to issue up to 16 million common shares
CAIRO, May 12 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on a second loan instalment that would make available about $1.25 billion.