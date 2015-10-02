* Measures are part of package to be announced next week
JAKARTA, Oct 2 Indonesia's President Joko Widodo
will push for cuts in bank lending rates and fuel prices as part
of a package of policy reforms due to be announced next week,
the chief economics minister said on Friday.
But the central bank governor cautioned that the weak
rupiah, now trading at 17-year lows against the dollar, might
make it risky to cut interest charges.
"(Banks) also have to consider expectations of (rupiah)
depreciation," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told
reporters.
"Inflation is better, below 7 percent. But for interest
rates, inflation is not the only concern. The main concern is
the external condition."
Widodo's government rolled out two sets of measures last
month in a strategy to halt a slowdown and boost purchasing
power in Southeast Asia's biggest economy after second-quarter
growth of 4.67 percent, its slowest pace since 2009.
The president urged banks to review their costs, such as
staff, rent and electricity, and cut lending rates, now among
the region's highest, Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin
Nasution told reporters.
"These are administrative matters, not monetary," the former
central bank governor said.
Indonesia's banking industry is among the world's most
profitable, but profit growth has slowed this year, hit by
softer credit expansion and rising bad loans.
Commercial banks charged 12.6 percent interest on average
for working-capital loans in August, Bank Indonesia says. That
compares with the central bank's benchmark policy rate of
7.50 percent and the overnight money market rate of around
5.91 percent on Friday.
Indonesia's lending rates are market-driven, but three of
its four biggest banks are state-controlled.
Widodo also requested state energy firm Pertamina to cut
fuel prices, if possible, to help boost purchasing power.
Energy minister Sudirman Said told Reuters on Friday his
ministry and Pertamina were studying the president's request to
lower fuel prices.
State utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
will be lenient with shoe and textile firms struggling to pay
electricity bills, Franky Sibarani, the chairman of Indonesia's
Investment Coordinating Board, said late on Friday.
State-owned banks would also ease the way for firms that
require debt or finance restructuring, Sibarani said, adding,
"These measures are taken to avoid layoffs."
Other policies expected next week will cut the time to get
business permits and start labour-intensive projects to offset
a loss of jobs in manufacturing and mining.
Widodo made a bold move at the start of the year by
scrapping fuel subsidies, saving the government billions of
dollars he promised to use for infrastructure.
But sluggish government spending and a lack of policy
coordination have held up projects and dampened investor
sentiment.
